After some initial controversy and confusion, other carriers have joined in offering the iPhone 12 at the $799 price point. T-Mobile has now come on board. The device is available with the $30 discount on all four major carriers, with only buyers of unlocked devices missing out.

$30 Discount For iPhone 12 With Major Carriers

It is worth noting that Apple’s website says that “All iPhone models are unlocked except those purchased with AT&T Installment Plans.” However, to get the discount you need to activate the device on the selected carrier. Verizon customers also get bill credits if they trade in an eligible smartphone. As well as the trade-in, they need to:

Select the Verizon Device Payment Program as the monthly payment option

Activate with an eligible Verizon Unlimited plan.

It means the iPhone 12 could cost those customers as little as $14.95 per month after one to two monthly payments of $23.08. The same discount also applies on the iPhone 12 mini, meaning it will cost $699 on carriers when available.

