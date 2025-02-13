More iPhone Users Are Upgrading Sooner, but Apple’s Sales Are Declining

For years, iPhone users have held onto their devices for longer periods, but new data suggests that trend is shifting. A report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) indicates that more iPhone owners are upgrading sooner than before. By the end of 2024, 36 percent of buyers had used their previous iPhone for two years or less, up from 31 percent in late 2023.

While not a drastic increase, this marks a reversal of the longer upgrade cycles seen in recent years. Historically, Apple users kept their iPhones for three years or more, especially as iOS updates kept older models functional. The COVID-19 pandemic further contributed to prolonged upgrade cycles due to economic concerns and supply chain disruptions.

Source: CIRP

Several factors may be influencing this shift. CIRP notes that carrier trade-in deals and installment plans continue to encourage upgrades around the two-year mark. Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered suite of features, could also be a contributing factor, as it’s exclusive to newer iPhones, such as the iPhone 15 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 16 models. This exclusivity could be pushing more users to upgrade earlier than usual.

However, despite the increase in upgrade rates, Apple’s overall iPhone sales have declined. The company’s market share fell from 19 percent to 18 percent, with global iPhone sales down 2 percent year over year. This suggests that the surge in upgrades is largely driven by Apple’s most dedicated users, rather than a broad consumer shift.

Looking ahead, analysts expect a potential rebound in sales. Some forecasts predict Apple could sell 240 million iPhones in 2025, driven by AI adoption and a strong market in China. If Apple Intelligence proves to be a major selling point, the trend of shorter upgrade cycles may continue in the coming years.