More Info on USB4 and how Fast it Transfers Data

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) published new information today about the upcoming USB4 specification.

USB4

The paper [PDF] shares some key characteristics:

  • Two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C® cables and up to 40Gbps operation over 40Gbps certified cables
  • Multiple data and display protocols that efficiently share the maximum aggregate bandwidth
  • Backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3

When it come to the actual connector, USB4 will have the same design as USB 3, so manufacturers won’t have to create new ports for their computers. The latest Macs have USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, which means that these devices already feature USB4 speeds.

1
Macsee
Member
Macsee

What about Thunderbolt 4 (80 Gbps)?

3 hours ago