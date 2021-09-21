Accessory maker MOFT is launching Snap Set, a suite of MagSafe-compatible accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It includes a Snap Case and upgraded snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet.

MOFT Snap Set

The Snap Case works seamlessly with other MagSafe compatible accessories like the new MOFT O Stand & Grip as well as Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem of accessories like the portable battery pack. And MagSafe wireless chargers simply snap in between the accessories to stay juiced up for uninterrupted video-watching or browsing the news.

The Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet is slim, lightweight, and practical for on-the-go. It now has upgraded magnets, is thinner, and has polished edges. Made with soft vegan leather, its sleek design is smooth to the touch, making it comfortable to hold in your hands.

The new Snap-on Stand & Wallet colors include Windy Blue, Classic Nude, Sienna Brown, Wanderlust Blue, Sunset Orange, Hello Yellow, Cool Gray, and Jet Black. The set retails for US$68 with an early bird price of US$58 and it starts shipping on October 15.