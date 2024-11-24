Most Viewed Apple TV+ Movie’s Director “No Longer” Trusts Apple With the Sequel Due to Limited Theatrical Release

Jon Watts, the director of the recently released and also the most viewed on Apple TV+ film “Wolfs,” has announced that he will not be moving forward with a planned sequel due to a breakdown in trust with Apple. In an interview with Deadline, Watts expressed his disappointment over Apple’s last-minute decision to shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a limited one-week run before the film’s streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Despite “Wolfs” becoming the most-viewed film in Apple TV+ history, Watts said that he was taken by surprise when he learned about the change in release strategy less than a week before it was publicly announced.

He was enthusiastic about the project after Apple commissioned him to write a sequel following their viewing of his final cut earlier this year.

Watts explained that he requested Apple not to announce the sequel in their press release regarding the change in release strategy, but his request was ignored.

He described the situation as disheartening and ultimately decided to return the money he had received for the sequel, stating, “I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

The film “Wolfs,” premiered in select theaters on September 20 and became available for streaming on September 27. Sources close to Apple consider the film a success and remain open to a sequel.