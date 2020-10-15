Case manufacturer Mous has launched a line of shock-absorbing cases to keep your iPhone 12 safe from drops. Each case is available for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Shock-Absorbing iPhone 12 Cases

Limitless 3.0 : Features AiroShock technology allows for superior impact protection; internal microfibre lining helps prevent scratches and cracks; raised top and bottom edges on the case prevent the screen from shattering during face down impacts; small hidden magnets connect with stylish accessories including the Car Mount and Charger Pad; handy dual SIM card storage and Mous-designed SIM ejector tool fitted into case interior. US$54.99

Clarity : Features AiroShock technology allows for superior impact protection; built in anti-yellowing UV-resistance ensures the case stays crystal clear; raised top and bottom edges on the case prevent the screen from shattering during face-down impacts; a sophisticated scratch-resistant coating significantly reduces the appearance of damage and imperfections. US$49.99

Each of these cases are available to preorder immediately and start shipping on October 23.