Mous announced the launch of its iPhone 12 MagSafe accessory line of products. This includes two cases, a wallet, a charging dock, and a charging stand.
Mous MagSafe Products
- Mous Limitless 4.0 Case: This is the thinnest Limitless case yet – offering a unique, slim, stylish design, all the while still ensuring absolute maximum protection via its impact-absorbing AiroShock technology. US$59.99
- Mous Infinity Case: Infinity is Mous’s first ever fully magnetically compatible, completely crystal-clear case, built for MagSafe connectivity and protection while showcasing the native aesthetic of the iPhone 12. US$54.99
- Mous Card Wallet: The MagSafe Compatible Card Wallet builds on the brand’s existing Card Wallet design, but incorporates a new silicone dot design to ensure that the wallet has a completely reliable hold to both MagSafe cases and naked iPhones. US$49.99
- Mous Charger Dock / Charger Stand: The Dock keeps the charger securely attached to any flat surface and the Stand is perfect for mounting an iPhone 12 at the optimal viewing angle. US$24.99 and US$29.99