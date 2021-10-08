New research has found that the growing move to hybrid working patterns, whereby people split their time between home and the office, has boosted the adoption of Apple products in the enterprise space. The survey was commissioned by device management firm Kandji and conducted by Dimensional Research. It found that 76 percent of respondents reported employee use of Apple devices had increased over the past two years.

Enterprise Users Choosing Apple Devices

The use of Mac notebook computers was up the most, according to the research, with a 63 percent increase. Furthermore, 53 percent of the more than 300 respondents said that requests for Apple devices had increased over the last two years. Apple devices were requested 42 percent of the time, much more than any other type of device.

Commenting, Adam Pettit, founder and CEO of Kandji, said:

When given the choice, most employees choose to use Apple devices at work. By April 2020, 70 percent of the workplace reported that they worked from home — an all-time high. Personal and professional work environments became one and the same, increasing desire for the familiar Apple experience in both settings. Demand for Apple devices at work will continue to escalate, as the remote workplace becomes the standard.

Growing Confidence

Furthermore, confidence in Apple from enterprise users is growing. The survey found that 48 percent considered Apple devices advantageous for hybrid workers as compared to those running Windows or Android. Of those tasked with device management, 54 percent were more confident managing Apple devices compared to 37 percent who were more confident managing Windows devices.

Furthermore, 75 percent of respondents said that while Apple devices are more expensive to buy initially, they are less expensive to maintain and support in the longer term. Eighty-four percent consider Apple devices more secure than other kinds of devices too.