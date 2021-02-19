Developer Florian Heidenreich has launched Mp3tag for Mac and it’s available in the Mac App Store. It’s a tool to edit metadata of audio files.

Mac Mp3tag

Mp3tag is a good tool for Mac data hoarders, DJs, podcasters, and other audio-enthusiasts. You can perform batch tag editing for audio files of multiple formats like MP3, MP4, M4V, FLAC, OGG, OPUS, AIF, DSF, MPC, and WAV. It also supports online database lookups from Discogs and MusicBrainz.

Key features include:

Bulk-Editing of Tags for multiple files at once.

Editing of cover-art.

Renaming files based on tags.

Importing metadata from filenames.

Assign track and disc numbers via the auto-numbering wizard.

Importing metadata from online Tag Sources.

Support for Flexible Tagging, allowing for user-defined tag fields in a standardized way.

Applying action groups with many tasks combined into reusable workflows.

Support for many file types under a universal user interface.

Mp3tag requires macOS 10.14.6 Mojave or later, and it also supports M1 Macs. It’s available for US$19.99.