Multiple States Launch Consumer Protection Probe Against Apple

Led by the Texas Attorney General, multiple states are launching a consumer protection probe against Apple (via Axios).
Multi-State Probe
The Texas AG’s Consumer Protection Division launched the investigation and may sue Apple for violating the state’s deceptive trade practices law.
The Tech Transparency Project, a critic of Big Tech’s power and the research arm of the Campaign for Accountability, received the document in response to a March request for communications related to Apple or with Apple employees or representatives.
Details of the investigation aren’t known, with a document from March saying: “The representative sample of documents in Exhibit B relates directly to the anticipated litigation, and has not been provided to the potential opposing party.”
So, the AG of Texas (and others) is investigating Apple for… something, and nobody will say what. I hope there’s a specific focus, because this sure sounds like a fishing expedition.