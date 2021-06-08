LONDON. – A number of major websites around the world went dark Tuesday morning. The outage affected the likes of Amazon, Reddit, CNN, The New York Times, and BBC News, amongst others. The UK Government’s website was also hit.

Major Websites Around the World Offline

Some sites – the likes of Twitter, Facebook, and even Apple.com were still working. The cause of the outage was not apparent at the time. We will update this story as the situation develops. Website affected display a message reading: “Error 503 Service Unavailable.” The outage of the UK government website came on the first day those under aged 25-29 could book a COVID-19 vaccine through the gov.uk service.

[Update – 11.45 AM BST/6.45 AM EST]

Many of the sites that faced outages now appear to be returning.