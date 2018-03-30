MyFitnessPal Data Breach Hits 150 Million Users

The nutrition logging service MyFitnessPal just uncovered a massive data breach that impacts 150 million users. MyFitnessPal owner Under Armor said the breach happened in February 2018 and was discovered on March 25th.

According to Under Armor, user names, email addresses, and hashed passwords were stolen by the hackers. Credit card numbers were not stolen.

The company said in a statement,

The affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords – the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords.

The affected data did not include government-issued identifiers (such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers) because we don’t collect that information from users. Payment card data was not affected because it is collected and processed separately.

MyFitnessPal is a service and app that keeps track of what you eat, and helps set goals for improving fitness and losing weight.

Under Armor says it is working with law enforcement and data security experts to investigate the data breach. The company is also notifying affected users and is urging everyone to change their account password immediately.

This data breach is yet another excellent example of why it’s so important to use unique passwords for every account login you have. A password manager app, like 1Password is handy for keeping track of your logins so you don’t have to worry about remembering each one.

You can learn more about the data breach at the MyFitnessPal website.