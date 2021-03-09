Apple News is launching an editorial fellowship with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

NABJ Fellowship

The program is designed to give a recent graduate or early-career journalist the opportunity to work at the “forefront of news and technology” on the Apple News editorial team.

The program is designed to give exposure to each of the key editorial areas (e.g.,Top Stories, Spotlight, Audio, etc.). After three months’ rotation, the selected candidate and mentors from Apple News will select a single focus area for the remainder of the program. They will also spearhead at least one independent project, with support from the team leader and their manager, which they will be invited to present to the full Apple News editorial team.

Fellowship recipients will have weekly meetings with their manager and mentor to check their progress and ask questions.

It lasts from June 2021 to February 2022 and pays US$40/hour, full time.