Nancy Pelosi Warns Tech Firms: ‘It’s a New Era’

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that it is “new era” for tech regulation. She cited recent developments in the UK. Senior UK Government figures said this week that self-regulation for tech companies is over.

Abusing the Privilege of Section 230

Speak to Kara Swisher on the Recode Decode podcast, Ms. Pelosi said:

“I think we have to subject it all to scrutiny and cost-benefits and all that, but I do think that it’s a new era.”

She stated her belief that tech firms were abusing the privilege of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Internet firms do not have responsibility for content posted on their platforms as a result of that section. The Democrat lawmaker said that tech firms were not “treating it with the respect that they should.”

She argued that “for the privilege of 230, there has to be a bigger sense of responsibility on it. Getting rid of the section is a possibility, according to the House Speaker. “It is not out of the question, she said.

Breaking up Big Tech

Commenting on Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s plans to break up major tech firms like Amazon, Google and Facebook Ms. Peolosi said: