Native Instruments Offers 50 Percent Off in Cyber Season Sale

Native Instruments, the makers of Traktor Pro and other popular music software, have launched their Cyber Season sale. Through December 6, customers can get 50 percent off instruments, effects, updates, and upgrades. There is also 30 percent off Komplete 13 updates and upgrades, and huge savings on bundles.

New releases included in the deal are:

Piano Colors

Session Guitarist: Picked Nylon

the Light Trilogy

Action Strings 2

Along with Traktor Pro 3, Massive X, Guitar Rig 6 Pro, and Kontakt 6 also have 50 percent off, as do over 80 Expansions. Traktor three now includes Beatport and Beatsource integration, and offline streaming for 1000 tracks. For professional DJs, it offers integration with the latest hardware used in clubs.