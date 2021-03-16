Apple is trying to help users find their nearest COVID-19 vaccination location. Users in the U.S. can now ask Siri or search within Apple Maps to find a provider, it announced Tuesday. Users are also told operating hours and provided with links to other important information.

Apple Maps And Siri Tell Users Where Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Location is

COVID-19 vaccine location information is powered by VaccineFinder. This is a free, online service that the Boston’s Children Hospital developed. All users have to do is select COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu in the Search bar in Apple Maps or ask Siri “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

There is also be a phonecard in Apple Maps for each COVID-19 vaccination site. This contains the site’s operating hours, address, and phone numbers. There is also a link to the provider’s website, providing users with information about available vaccines and booking appointments.

The tool is initally being rolled out in 20,000 locations. However, healthcare providers, labs, or other businesses can submit information on COVID-19 testing or vaccination locations via the Apple Business Register page. This is then validated and could be displayed to users.

