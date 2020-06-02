Nearly 10 Percent of U.S. Households Have Apple TV+ Subscription

Apple doesn’t give figures, but close to 10 percent of U.S. households may be Apple TV+ subscribers, according to a new report by Parks Associates. It is still trailing rivals Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ (via Cult of Mac).

Apple TV+ at ‘Nearly 10 Percent Adsoption’

The report, which is based on a survey of 10,026 U.S. households, said:

Apple TV+, which launched around the same time as Disney+, has not seen as much explosive growth [in recent months]. However, with a promotional offer tied to recent Apple device purchases and a small stable of original programming, the service has reach nearly 10% adoption.

It also noted that 69 percent of Apple TV+ subscribers canceled another video service subscription over the last 12 months. Furthermore, it also found out that the majority of Apple TV+ and Disney+ subscribers also have Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix subscriptions.

Clearly, Apple will be hoping that big-name movies and potential catalog acquisition will help boost subscriber numbers in the near future. We are approaching a critical moment for the streaming service too. In November, the first wave of sign-ups will see their free year come to an end. How many of them decided to renew and pay for their subscription will be a key marker of the Apple TV+’s success.