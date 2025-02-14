Netflix Begins Limited Integration With Apple TV App in the US

After years of resisting deeper integration with Apple’s TV app, Netflix appears to be rolling out support for features like Continue Watching and Watchlist, though availability is currently limited.

Until now, Netflix users had no way to track their shows inside the TV app, making it one of the few major services without integration.

Some Apple TV 4K users in the United States are now seeing a prompt to connect Netflix to the Apple TV app. Once enabled, certain Netflix titles, such as Squid Game and Midnight Mass, appear in the TV app’s Continue Watching and Watchlist sections.

However, not all content is available yet, and there is no confirmation on whether the full catalog will be included. At the moment, the feature appears to be rolling out only to U.S. subscribers, with no confirmation on when or if it will expand to other regions.

Other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Disney+, have long supported Apple’s TV app, which is now also available on Android devices, allowing users to track their progress and discover content without leaving Apple’s ecosystem.

Neither Apple nor Netflix has officially announced the feature, and for now, it appears to be rolling out only on Apple TV 4K models released since 2015.

Netflix dropped support for older Apple TV models in 2024, so it is unlikely the integration will extend beyond newer hardware. As the rollout continues, more details may emerge on whether Netflix will fully embrace the Apple TV app or limit integration to select content.