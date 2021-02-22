Netflix announced on Monday the introduction of a feature called Downloads For you. It’s an opt-in feature that will automatically download shows and movies based on what its algorithms think you like.

Netflix Downloads For You

Here’s how you can opt into the feature if you want it:

Go to the Downloads tab on your mobile device and toggle on Downloads For You. Choose the amount of content you want downloaded to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) and click Turn On. The more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will download for you.

Downloads For You is available today for Android users and the company will soon start testing it for iOS.