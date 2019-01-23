Netflix Joins Hollywood Lobbying Group MPAA

Netflix joins the Hollywood-based lobbying group Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). This makes it the first internet service to do so.

The MPAA is almost a hundred years old. Before Netflix it was made up of six members:

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Twentieth Century Fox

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Universal City Studios

Joining the Motion Picture Association further exemplifies our commitment to ensuring the vibrancy of these creative industries and the many talented people who work in them all over the world. We look forward to supporting the association team and their important efforts. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer

The streaming video company has also left the Internet Association it joined in 2013, comprised of tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

The move makes sense given Netflix’s gradual move to original content, and it seems closer to traditional movie studios than tech companies.

