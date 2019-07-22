Netflix Preschool Programming Launches

A spate of Netflix preschool programming has been announced and geared towards kids aged 2 to 6 (via Variety).

Preschool Shows

One show is a sequel to How to Train Your Dragon called “DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders.” Other shows are based on books, like “Hello Ninja” and a DreamWorks-supported show “Go, Dog. Go!” following the adventures of a puppy named “Tag Barker.” Netflix will be adding new content over the next two years, expanding it with educational shows like “Ask the Story Bots,” “Chip and Potato,” “Mighty Little Bheem” and others.

Netflix vice president of original animation said:

With high-quality, age-appropriate programming for kids at every age and stage, we want to help young people find and connect with the stories and characters they love on Netflix. We are also here to empower parents to find the shows that are just right for their families during whatever time they feel is appropriate to enjoy entertainment.

