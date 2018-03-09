Netflix, Apple Negotiating to Win Show Featuring President Obama

President Obama is the hot property the streaming TV services want, and Netflix may be in the lead to land a deal. The former President is reportedly in talks with Netflix, as well as Apple Music and Amazon Prime.

Details about what the show will entail are slim, although it sounds like the show could feature Barak and Michelle Obama and uplifting stories. The New York Times says the show could be a moderated discussion format with the Obamas focusing on health care, voting rights, climate change, health and fitness, and documentaries.

Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, said,

President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire. Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.

Apple and Amazon are negotiating to get the show, although Netflix apparently is at an advantage. The Obamas have long standing relationships with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

Apple has been working to build up its original content for Apple Music ever since launching the poorly received Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke: The Series shows last year. The company has brought on several TV industry heavy hitters and is building up a stable of shows with Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg, a Ronald D. Moore sci-fi series, See by Steve Knight, a drama from Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and more.

The original content shows from Apple don’t have release dates yet and will presumably air on Apple Music in the coming months.

A deal for the Obama series hasn’t been solidified yet, and the competition is likely heated. Scoring the former President and First Lady will be a big win for the streaming service that ultimately catches the Obamas eyes.