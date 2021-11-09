Netflix Releases Short-Form ‘Kids Clips’ Videos for iOS App

In order to make its platform more appealing for children, Netflix is releasing short-form Kids Clips that show short videos from its catalog of kids shows (via Bloomberg).

Netflix Kids Clips

Appearing on iOS, the move is the latest attempt by U.S. tech companies to copy features from TIkTok, joining the ranks of YouTube and Facebook-owned Instagram. It will roll out this week to viewers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Latin America.

New clips will appear every day to showcase current and future shows.