Netflix Revamps Its tvOS and iOS Apps

Netflix has redesigned its tvOS app and is testing new features on iOS to make discovering content faster, easier, and more personal. The tvOS redesign focuses on clarity and responsiveness, while iOS experiments with modern discovery tools.

What’s New on tvOS

Netflix’s Apple TV app is getting a global update with a cleaner, more responsive design. Key improvements include:

See tags like “#1 in TV Shows” or “Emmy Award Winner” directly on titles before you click. Top Navigation Shortcuts: “Search” and “My List” now appear at the top for quick access, no more digging through side menus.

Homepage suggestions update in real-time based on your interests and viewing habits. Fresh Visual Design: A modern layout makes titles easier to browse and explore, with better use of space and focus.

Netflix is also rolling out two new features for iPhone users, currently in testing:

AI-Powered Search : You can type or speak natural requests like “I want something light and funny,” and get curated results. This feature is in opt-in beta.

: You can type or speak natural requests like “I want something light and funny,” and get curated results. This feature is in opt-in beta. Vertical Video Feed: Similar to TikTok, this scrollable feed shows show/movie clips. You can tap to watch, save to My List, or share with friends.

What This Means for You

These updates aim to reduce friction between you and the content you want to watch. Whether it’s a smarter homepage on your TV or an easier way to browse on your phone, Netflix wants to simplify how you find something worth streaming.

According to Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone, tech remains central to how the company connects users with its content. She emphasized that the updated TV interface also gives Netflix more flexibility for future improvements across platforms.

The revamped tvOS app will roll out globally in the coming weeks. The iOS features are in testing but signal where Netflix is heading—toward more personal, dynamic, and fast content discovery.