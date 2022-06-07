New 35W Dual Charging Power Adapters Arrive Alongside New MacBook Air

During WWDC22, Apple not only unveiled the new MacBook Air, but new 35W dual charging power adapters as well. Featuring a new design and four finishes. The device comes packed with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p DH camera and the brand new M2 chip. Also included is the brand new 35W compact power adapter featuring two USB-C ports.

New 35W Dual Charging Power Adapter with MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air provides a couple of different charging options. One of them being the all-new 35W compact power adapter. Featuring two USB-C ports, users will be able to charge two devices at once. For the first time, MacBook Air will support fast charge for charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes in thanks to the optional 67W USB-C power adapter.

Interestingly, the 35W power adapter appears on the online Apple Store. It comes in both compact and standard options. While neither are currently available, the 67W USB-C does not appear in the online Apple Store at all. Both the regular and compact 35W charger retail for $59 and are listed as “Coming soon” on the Apple Store.

The new compact adapter will be included in the box with the new MacBook Air when configured to an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage or better.

With this announcement, it makes for some rather interesting theories. Currently, only certain iPad models feature USB-C charing.

Right now, the following iPad models can be charged via USB-C:

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen or later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen or later)

iPad Air (4th gen or later)

iPad mini (6th gen)

While it is certainly a lot of options, the charger could be used for more, and Apple always does more with less.

iPhone USB-C, Please!

Of course, Apple offering a dual USB-C charger only fuels the fire for those hoping that the latest iPhone makes the move away from the Lightening Charger. Of course, USB-C to Lightening cables exist, so the new charging ports are capable of charing most iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPod models.

The European Union is doing its best to ensure that cell phone manufacturers stick to one type of charging cord. What this means for Apple is not entirely clear just yet. Both Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have gone on record stating that Apple is testing an iPhone with USB. Kuo believes the iPhone 15 will see it. While the iPhone 14 seems entirely unlikely.

Though it is still up in the air, there are signs that iPhone will eventually move to USB-C, but of course, there’s always taking the DIY route.