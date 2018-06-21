Apple Chip Supplier Working on New A-Series Chips

Apple chip supplier TSMC is investing US$25 billion to produce the next A-series chips on a 5-nanometer process. No timeframe has been announced for the investment (via Reuters).

A-Series Chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) has been the exclusive supplier of A-series chips since the A9. But competition from Samsung means that it has to constantly be innovating the preparing for the future.

Image of A-series chips A7.

Both companies have fought to be the main supplier for Apple, going so far as a lawsuit when a former TSMC employee was charged with leaking trade secrets to Samsung.

