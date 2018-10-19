Apple Unveils New Ads for iPhone XR

It’s iPhone XR pre-order day, so Apple has two new ads out showing off its latest smartphone model. “Introducing iPhone XR” focuses more on specs, while “iPhone XR — Spectrum” has more of the emotional feel Apple ads are known for. They’re both available on YouTube.

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen instead of OLED, a single 12 MP rear-facing camera, front-facing Face ID camera, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, and NFC support for Apple Pay contactless payments. It also uses the same A12 Bionic processor as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and offers dynamic depth of field despite its single-lens camera.

The iPhone XR is available in aircraft-grade aluminum in coral, black, blue, yellow, white, and PRODUCT(RED) with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB capacities. Pricing starts at US$749.