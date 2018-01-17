Apple Plans to Build Another New Campus

With the dust still settling on its new spaceship campus in Cupertino, Apple announced plans to build another facility. A location hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know it’ll be primarily for customer technical support.

The money for the new campus will come in part from the US$75 billion Apple plans to repatriate in response to corporate tax law changes.

Apple already employs 84,000 people in the United States, and plans to increase its head count with the new campus and other investments. The company said in a statement, “Apple expects to invest over $30 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. over the next five years and create over 20,000 new jobs through hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one. ”

The company says all of its U.S. operations are powered by 100% renewable energy, and that will hold true for the new campus, too. Now that the news is out it’s a safe bet cities across the United States will start courting the company in hopes of being the home for the new campus.