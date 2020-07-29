New Apple Store in Bangkok, Thailand Set to Open Friday

The latest Apple Store, Apple Central World in Bangkok, Thailand, is set to open on Friday, 31 July 2020. The retail outlet is located at the city’s Ratchaprasong intersection and is the first-ever all-glass Apple Store. It also has a cantilevered Tree Canopy roof.

New Apple Store in the Heart of Bangkok

Apple Central World will allow customers to enter via the ground or upper levels. Once inside, a cylindrical elevator or spiral staircase allows travel between the two levels. Furthermore, the upper level lets customers access the Skytrain and Bangkok’s largest shopping center directly. There is also an outdoor plaza.

Thailand’s newest Apple Store features a Forum for hosting Today at Apple Sessions and a Boardroom, providing a dedicated space for entrepreneurs, developers, and local business owners to receive advice and guidance from Apple.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said:

We are excited for visitors to discover this truly one-of-a-kind store in Ratchaprasong. With our future Today at Apple sessions and a phenomenal team ready to welcome the community with exceptional service and support, we can’t wait for our customers to experience Apple Central World.

All visits to the Apple Central World on Friday will be by appointment only.

