A new Apple Store in Istanbul will open tomorrow, October 22. Apple Bağdat Caddesi will the company’s third retail location in Turkey.

New Istanbul Apple Store Set to Open

Apple Bağdat Caddesi shares design elements with Apple Store locations around the world and Apple Park itself. It also has locally sourced Aksaray Yaylak granite and Turkish travertine. Commenting, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said:

With the opening of Apple Bağdat Caddesi, we’re thrilled to build upon the deep and long-standing relationships we have with our customers in Turkey. We can’t wait to welcome the local community to our newest store in Istanbul and bring them the best of Apple.

Exhibitions and Education Program to Mark Opening

As part of the opening, a six-week Today at Apple program called Perspektif Istanbul, which celebrates the city and its creatives, will take place at the retail location. It will be hosted by 20 local artists and attendees can take part either in person or remotely. They will be taught traditional miniature drawing by illustrator Murat Palta, photographing the unseen with Magnum Photos photographer Sabiha Çimen, or creating a moving portrait with visual artist Sinan Tuncay.

Apple Bağdat Caddesi will also have an exclusive augmented reality (AR) exhibition developed by creative technologists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting, and Turkish sound artist Oğuz Öner, containing many of the artists involved in the aforementioned program. Visitors will be able to see ceramic vessels inspired by the traditional paper marbling art, Ebru, in AR on their screens, and hear unique spatial sound elements using LiDAR in iPad Pro and iPhone 13 Pro with LiDAR.