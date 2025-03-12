New Apple TV+ Documentaries Tell Stories of Black Hollywood Stars

Apple has announced the upcoming release of a two-part documentary film event, “Number One on the Call Sheet,” scheduled to debut globally on Apple TV+ on March 28th. The documentaries explore the experiences of Black leading actors in Hollywood. The first part, “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood,” and the second, “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood,” include interviews with numerous prominent figures in the film industry.

A premiere screening of “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood” was held in New York, followed by a panel discussion. The panel included director Shola Lynch, actress Alfre Woodard, executive producer Mishka Brown, and producers Datari Turner and Dan Cogan. The discussion was moderated by Tamron Hall.

The documentaries include interviews where actors discuss their careers, challenges, and successes. “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood” includes interviews with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, John Boyega, Don Cheadle, Idris Elba, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and others. “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood” includes interviews with Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, and others.

The films are produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan. Shola Lynch directed the women’s portion of the documentary, and Reginald Hudlin is an executive producer on both films, and directed the men’s portion. This release comes after other documentary films on Apple TV+, including “Sidney,” “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” and “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

More here.