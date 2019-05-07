New Apple Video Promotes iPhone Trade-Ins

Apple uploaded a new video to its YouTube channel today. It promotes the iPhone Trade In program with the tag line “Do one last great thing with it.”

One Last Great Thing

The iPhone Trade In program lets people trade in old devices when buying a new one. You can get some of the cost back in the form of an Apple gift card. If the device is broken it gets recycled at one of Apple’s recycling plants.

Apple added more details to its environment page about what happens during the recycling process.

Further Reading:

[Apple Expands iPhone Trade-in Program]

[Phone Calls Need to Stop Taking Over the Screen]