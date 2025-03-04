New Apple Vision Pro App Debuts in iPhone iOS 18.4 Beta 2

iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings a new Apple Vision Pro app to iPhone users. This app serves as a central hub for all Vision Pro-related activities on the iPhone. It lets users manage their Vision Pro headset, discover new content, and access tips and user guides.

The app likely acts as a companion to the Vision Pro, allowing users to set up and customize their headset, browse and purchase apps and experiences, and troubleshoot any issues they may encounter. It may also provide a way to view and manage spatial content captured with the Vision Pro on the iPhone.

The introduction of this app suggests that Apple is working to create a seamless ecosystem between the Vision Pro and other Apple devices. As the Vision Pro becomes more widely available, this app will likely play a crucial role in helping users get the most out of their new device.

