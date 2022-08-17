New Apple Watch Activity Challenge Has Users Explore National Parks Aug. 27

Those that participate in Apple Watch Activity Challenges, get ready, because the next one is set for Aug. 27. The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge asks users to “celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere”.

Users of the Apple Watch will be able to complete this Activity Challenge by completing a mile hike, walk, wheelchair workout or run.

Apple Wants Watch Users to Explore National Parks for Activity Challenge

Apple stated,

Let’s celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere. On August 27, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6km) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

For those that may need a refresher, Apple Watch Activity Challenges are a means to promote the Watch for fitness while also acting as a way for Apple to show users they can take advantage of the workout tracking features. Users that complete the challenge using any workout app that logs data into the Apple Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on iPhone, Apple Watch and the Apple Messages app.

Additionally, users can also complete the challenge through Apple Fitness+. Fitness+ is Apple’s workout service that provides a variety of different workout categories as well as “Time to Walk” workouts.

For Apple, the company is no stranger to releasing Activity Challenges. The top of August saw Apple users in China completing a 20 minute workout to celebrate National Fitness Day in China. China has been celebrating National Fitness Day since 2008.

Furthermore, Apple typically designs their Apple Watch Activity Challenges around certain holidays, such as Veteran’s Day, International Woman’s Day, and the 100 year anniversary of the Grand Canyon. Apple Watch Activity Challenges also like to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

Apple Watch users will receive a notification about the new Activity Challenge before the official kick off.

Lastly, users can go here to find a national park near them. Users can also find nationally historic monuments, as well as other notable historic trails and sites.

Are you looking forward to the new Activity Challenge? Let us know in the comments.