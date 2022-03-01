New Apple Watch Challenge Scheduled for March 8 in Celebration of International Women’s Day

Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge on March 8 to support International Women’s Day. The upcoming Apple Watch challenge requires users to do any workout supported by the Apple Fitness app for 20 minutes. Once the 20 minute workout requirement is complete, users will unlock animated stickers that can be used on Facetime, Messages, and other Apple-supported apps.

March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

The Activity Challenge is a regular feature of the Apple Watch. It is Apple’s way of promoting the use of the watch for fitness and it also serves as a guide for users to maximize the tracking features of the Apple Watch. Previously, Apple has hosted workout challenges that coincided with special events, such as the challenges during Heart Month, Lunar New Year, and Black History Month.

Apple Watch users willing to take up the challenge can use any fitness apps supported by the iPhone and Apple Watch, as long as these apps are linked to the Apple fitness app on both devices. When the 20-minute workout is complete, this will be reflected in the Apple Watch activity app and may close the exercise ring, depending on the goals set by the user. Also, once completed, Apple Watch users will be able to use some cool animated stickers across Facetime, Messages, and other supported apps.

The Apple Watch challenge can also be completed by following any exercise featured on Apple Fitness+, Apple’s fitness service powered by the Apple Watch that was launched in 2020. Apple Fitness+ offers audio and video guided workouts that users can easily follow. It is available for free for 3 months and succeeding usage will cost $9.99/month.

Before March 8, Apple Watch will send notifications to users announcing the start of the International Women’s Day challenge. So if you are up for the challenge, make sure you activate the notification function on your Apple Watch. The 20-minute workout challenge may not be that much of a challenge for you, but you’re free to make it into a longer workout, and for others, it is a tough enough challenge . If you’re looking for more challenging workout goals, there are other Apple Watch Challenges available that you can take up. There are limited edition challenges such as this upcoming one in celebration of International Women’s Day and monthly challenges as well.

Are you joining the Apple Watch workout challenge on March 8? Let us know in the comments what activity you are doing to earn your International Women’s Day award.