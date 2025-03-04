New Emojis Added in iPhone via iOS 18.4 Beta 2

The second beta of iOS 18.4 adds new emoji characters to the iPhone, expanding the ways users can express themselves in messages and social media. The iPhone new emojis include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter emoji.

These new emojis are based on the Unicode 15.1 standard, which was finalized in September 2023. The face with bags under the eyes emoji can be used to express tiredness or exhaustion, while the fingerprint emoji might be useful in discussions about security or identity.

The leafless tree and root vegetable emojis add to the existing nature and food-related emoji options. The harp and shovel emojis provide new ways to represent music and gardening or construction, respectively. The splatter emoji could have various uses, from representing paint to other liquids or messes.

Overall, iOS 18.4 beta 2 adds new emoji characters, including a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter. The update also expands user expression options.