New EU Rules Require USB-C for Small and Medium-Sized Devices Including the iPhone and AirPods

The European Union has moved one step closer to making USB-C a mandatory charging port in EU countries. To take effect starting in 2024, the new EU rule for a common charger applies to small and medium-sized devices. That applies to the iPhone and AirPods.

New EU Rules Affect the iPhone , AirPods and Other Apple Lightning Devices

The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee announced the new EU rule that was recently approved. This new rule makes the USB-C charging port mandatory for all devices in the EU countries, It also seeks to increase device connectivity while reducing e-waste.

The new rule eliminates the need for consumers to purchase multiple charging devices. The mandatory charging port will enable consumers to use a single charger for tablets, e-readers, digital cameras, headphones, and headsets. The new law also covers charging ports for earbuds such as the Apple AirPods. But most importantly, the new will require Apple to use USB-C ports for new iPhone models.

New Rules Requirements for Manufacturers

With the new EU rule implemented, consumers will be provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, The law requires that manufacturers to include this information for the devices they are selling. Manufacturers will also need to give options to buyers on whether they want to purchase a new device with or without a charger.

The report also said a single charger for all devices will help consumers save up to 250 million euros annually. These new obligations will lead to more re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euros a year on unnecessary charger purchases.

Alex Aquis Saliba, a Parliament reporter said:

Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics. We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices are also included in addition to smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, and handheld videogames consoles and portable speakers.

The European Parliament and Council need to formally approve the agreement. Once approved it will need to be published in the EU Official Journal. Once published, the new EU rule will take effect 20 days later.

New Rule on Single Charger Affects Apple

When the new rule becomes ready for implementation by late 2024, Apple will have no option but to implement it in new iPhones, AirPods, and other Apple devices. But given the time frame of its implementation, the new rule will not apply to the iPhone 14. It will also not apply to iPhone 15, should Apple has plans to release a new iPhone in 2024.