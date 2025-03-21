New French Chef Drama “Carême” Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has announced the upcoming release of “Carême,” a new French-language drama series on Apple TV+. The series, directed by Martin Bourboulon, stars Benjamin Voisin, Jérémie Renier, Lyna Khoudri, and Alice Da Luz. “Carême” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025, with the first two episodes, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until June 11, 2025.

The series tells the story of Antonin Carême, considered the world’s first celebrity chef, and his rise from humble beginnings in Paris to prominence in Napoleon’s Europe. The narrative focuses on Carême’s ambitions and how they draw the attention of political figures who use him as a spy. The series explores the choices Carême faces between revenge and the pursuit of fame and wealth.

“Carême” is based on the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef” by Ian Kelly, and is created by Kelly and Davide Serino. The series was filmed in locations around Paris, including the Opéra Garnier, Palais des Tuileries, and Palais-Royal.

This new series joins Apple TV+’s existing French-language programming, which includes “La Maison,” “Liaison,” “Drops of God,” and the recently announced “A l’ombre des forêts.” Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app in over 100 countries, and can be accessed on various devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, and smart TVs.

More here.