New ‘Icons Unearthed’ Series Explores Making of ‘Star Wars,’ Including First-Ever Interview with Marcia Lucas

Star Wars fans love to learn more about the making of the franchise. Beginning July 12 on Vice TV, they’ll have a six-hour deep dive to look forward to. A new docuseries explores the making of the films. Conceived and developed by the same folks who brought us The Movies That Made Us and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Icons Unearthed offers details never before discussed. The series also features the first-ever on-camera interviews with Marcia Lucas, film editor and ex-wife of George Lucas.

Telling the Story of the Making of a Film and Merchandising Galaxy

Brian Volk-Weiss, the director of Icons Unearthed, spent months pulling in filmmakers, actors and crew members with ties to the Star Wars films. He and his team worked tirelessly, bringing in exclusive, previously unknown and surprising stories about the making of a galaxy far, far away.

Volk-Weiss even managed to get on-camera interviews with George Lucas’s ex-wife, Marcia Lucas. One of the driving forces and editors behind the movies, Lucas has never before granted an on-camera interview. Thanks to seemingly random connections, Volk-Weiss made it happen. Icons Unearthed includes plenty of discussion in Lucas’s gorgeous Hawaiian home.

Volk-Weiss says that Star Wars inspired his entire career. So, talking with the creators behind it was especially exciting for the director and documentarian. He even had the unique opportunity to have dinner and drinks with Anthony Daniels, the man behind C-3PO:

After the interview was over, and this has never happened to me in my entire career, first thing he said after the interview was, “Hey, do you wanna get a drink?” And I sat there with Anthony and his wife for two hours, hanging out at a British restaurant.

‘Icons Unearthed’ Tells the Unfiltered Stories of ‘Star Wars’

Throughout the six episodes of Icons Unearthed, viewers will enjoy in-depth stories about how Star Wars came to be. The first episode dives into the origin of The Force. Not everyone thought the mystic power was a good idea. You’ll learn about the controversy The Force sparked among other principals producing the film.

The series is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of theJedi. Icons Unearthed is chock full of amazing interviews, details, and stories. You’ll catch exclusive and candid interviews with Marcia Lucas, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and more. There’s also conversations with Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian Mcdiarmid, Gus Lopez, and Tom Spina.

Icons Unearthed premieres July 12 at 9 p.m. Central on Vice TV. Throughout the course of six episodes, the series will explore the making of the original three movies as well as the prequel trilogy. New episodes will air Tuesdays at the same time.