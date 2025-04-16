New iOS 18.5 Public Beta Features: Mail App Contact Photos Toggle

One of the key new features in iOS 18.5 is the ability to show or hide contact photos in the Mail app, giving users more control over the appearance of their inbox. This option is accessible directly from the Mail app’s menu, allowing users to quickly toggle contact photos on or off without navigating through multiple settings screens.

For those who prefer a cleaner, less visually cluttered inbox, this feature provides a way to revert to a layout similar to what was available in iOS 17 and earlier versions. The addition of this toggle addresses feedback from users who found the inclusion of contact photos distracting or unnecessary.

By offering greater customization, Apple aims to accommodate a wider range of user preferences and improve the overall email experience. This change is part of a broader effort in iOS 18.5 to refine the Mail app and enhance usability, alongside other minor improvements and bug fixes included in the update.