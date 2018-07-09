New iPad Ads Depict iPad as a Productivity Machine

Don’t look now, but if you’re furious that an iPad is a computer (What’s a computer?) you might not like the new iPad ads that Apple released. With titles like Travel Simply, Organized Notes, Paperless Paperwork, and All Your Stuff, the company is touting the productivity of the device.
Travel Simply
Organized Notes
Paperless Paperwork
All Your Stuff
Apple initially uploaded the ads to its YouTube channels in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and later in the United States.
