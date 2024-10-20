New iPad Mini Will Launch With Only 1 Out of 4 Advertised Apple Intelligence Features

Apple’s new iPad mini refresh, set to hit stores on October 23, 2024, will feature the powerful A17 Pro processor, last seen in iPhone 15 Pro Max and 8GB of memory. This hardware upgrade positions the device to fully support Apple Intelligence.

The company’s marketing for the new iPad Mini shows four Apple Intelligence features on its website but only one of these features will be available at launch, with the remaining three scheduled for release between December 2024 and March 2025, as seen by Mark Gurman.

Adding to this, Apple Intelligence itself won’t be available until approximately five days after the iPad mini’s release. That means for early purchasers, there won’t be any AI out of the box. They will need to install a software update to access even the single available AI feature.

The initial feature available at launch will be notification summaries. While potentially helpful, some may find this feature less impressive compared to competitors’ AI offerings.

The delay in feature availability and the need for a post-purchase software update may cause some frustration among customers. I mean, it’s a different feeling when you get it out of the box.

Despite these initial limitations, Apple is heavily promoting the AI capabilities of the new iPad mini.