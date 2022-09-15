New iPhone 14 Plus Experiencing Zero Delay in Preorders Following Reports of Lower Demand

Reports indicate that demand for the new iPhone 14 Plus may be lower than anticipated.

According to sources, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is experiencing virtually no delays for delivery, even a week after the opening of preorders. This news follows additional reports suggesting poor sales.

Preorders for iPhone 14 Plus Not Seeing Delays, Points to Trouble

Starting last Friday, preorders for all iPhone 14 models began. Delivery will begin for all models except for the Plus starting tomorrow, Sept. 16. While there are currently wait times for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all models of the iPhone 14 remain available for same-day delivery for the Friday, Oct. 7 launch.

The news concerning no lack of delay for the iPhone 14 Plus also arrives amid reports that demand for the new model has been worse than expected. Earlier in the week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone Plus is lower than the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini from last year. Considering that the iPhone 13 mini also did not perform well, the numbers for the iPhone 14 Plus may be much lower than anticipated. The new iPhone 14 Plus is meant to replace the mini included in last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.

In a post on Medium, Kuo stated, “Apple’s product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year”.

Concerning the iPhone 14 Plus, it is a device for customers that want a larger iPhone without all of the features of the higher-end models. Similar to the base model iPhone 14, the Plus features the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13 Pro (with some improvements to the chip), camera improvements as well as other minor enhancements. The base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen some pushback from users, due to the similarities between the new devices and the iPhone 13.

Back to the Future

Looking to the future, it will be interesting to see how Apple shapes the iPhone 15 lineup. One has to wonder if Cupertino will stick with this segmentation strategy, or try something new.

Taking into account that the iPhone 14 Plus is meant for a more general customer-base, it seems a bit too early to declare the device dead in the water. Considering it is for a more generalized audience, it is unlikely that this audience would jump at the chance to preorder the device. While things may not look bright for the iPhone 14 Plus, it seems too soon to declare it a failure just yet.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 14? Let us know in the comments.