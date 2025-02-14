New iPhone 17 Air Concept Shows Ultra-Thin Design, But Is It Real?

A new concept has emerged showcasing what the rumored iPhone 17 Air could look like. However, it is important to note that this is just a concept and not an official design leak.

Created by WEIS Studio, the render is based on previous claims that Apple is developing an ultra-thin iPhone with a 5.5mm profile, making it one of the thinnest iPhones ever.

The concept highlights a 6.6-inch display, a single rear camera, and a horizontal camera bump, a design shift that would set it apart from the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. However, other rumors suggest Apple is still deciding on the final camera layout, with some reports indicating the possibility of a dual-camera system.

This concept also ignores key design elements, such as the Action Button, Volume Buttons, and Camera Control, focusing primarily on the device’s thinness and camera bump. It’s clear that the render’s focus is only on showing how thin the iPhone 17 Air should be, not on providing a realistic design of the device.

First look at iPhone 17 Air 🔥



Awesome concept by WEIS Studio pic.twitter.com/RN2TXWIyP7 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 13, 2025

Conflicting Leaks on the iPhone 17 Series Camera Design

Another point of uncertainty is how the iPhone 17 lineup will handle its camera system. Some sources claim the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a full-width camera bar, while this new concept suggests the iPhone 17 Air will adopt a pill-shaped module.

With multiple conflicting leaks, it is still unclear what Apple has planned. Could Apple opt for different camera bar designs on different models?

If Apple does launch the iPhone 17 Air, it is rumored to feature the A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 120Hz ProMotion display. However, its ultra-thin design could bring trade-offs, including a smaller battery, eSIM-only support, reduced speaker quality, and smaller camera sensors.

With Apple expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup later this year, more details will likely surface in the coming months. Until then, this concept remains purely speculative, and Apple’s final design could look very different.