New iPhone 17 Dummy Models Show Full Lineup in Black and White

Apple’s full iPhone 17 lineup has surfaced in a fresh set of dummy model images, offering the clearest look yet at the upcoming range. Leaked by trusted source Sonny Dickson, the images show all four expected models—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—side by side in both black and white finishes.

iPhone 17 dummy units in black just surfaced. This year’s design is shaping up nicely. pic.twitter.com/zausX28gIi — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 23, 2025

The new dummy models highlight subtle but notable design updates. Most importantly, the camera bar now matches the body color, correcting earlier leaks that suggested a uniform black strip across all color variants. This adjustment brings better visual continuity to each device.

Design Continuity and Changes

According to the popular leaker Sonny Dickson, the base iPhone 17 retains the same design as the iPhone 16, with no significant visual changes. The iPhone 17 Air, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 17 Pro are where Apple appears to have focused its redesign efforts. The iPhone 17 Pro stands out with a reworked camera bar, which, while divisive initially, may grow on users with time.

Earlier rumors hinted at a unibody aluminum wrap design for the Pro models, with a glass insert for wireless charging. However, these dummy units don’t reflect that change, suggesting that the detail may have been inaccurate or still under wraps.

As reported by Dickson, the models appear to closely represent the final design, especially in terms of proportions and camera layout. While Apple has yet to confirm any details, these mockups provide a credible glimpse of what’s likely coming later this year.