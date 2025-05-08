New iPhone App LiveCaller Rivals Truecaller With Privacy Focus

LiveCaller, a new caller ID app for iPhone, has launched with a clear goal: real-time number identification without compromising your privacy. Built by Sync.ME and powered by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework introduced in iOS 18.2, the app offers a strong alternative to services like Truecaller. It does this without accessing your contacts or requiring account registration.

Know Who’s Calling

LiveCaller identifies unknown numbers as calls come in, displaying caller details directly on the screen. It doesn’t ask for access to your phonebook or run in the background. Instead, it works within Apple’s secure system, which protects user data, improves battery performance, and eliminates unnecessary permissions.

The app encrypts every number before checking it against Sync.ME’s database of over four billion phone numbers. It flags spam, fraud, robocalls, and telemarketing calls in real time. You don’t have to open the app to receive alerts. LiveCaller is free to download and supports 28 languages.

LiveCaller enters the market at a time when privacy and scam protection matter more than ever.

Indians lost over ₹177 crore to financial scams in 2024, more than twice the losses recorded the year before. That surge highlights the demand for caller ID apps that don’t trade privacy for features.

LiveCaller is currently free to use. Its long-term monetisation plan hasn’t been announced, but its launch puts pressure on existing apps to rethink how they handle user data.