New iPhone May Have Faster 5G Than we Thought

Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone this year. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes it could offer faster speeds than we expected (via Business Insider).

Ultra-Fast 5G Coming to Some iPhone Models

In a note, Mr. Kuo outlined his belief that some models of the device could support ultra-fast millimeter-wave networks. Mr. Kuo wrote:

According to our latest survey, the development of the sub-6GHz +mmWave iPhone is progressing as scheduled, and it is expected to ship at the end of 3Q20 or early 4Q20.

While lower-band frequencies can establish reliable long-range connections, they are not as fast as millimeter-wave frequencies. Mr. Kuo appears to believe that some models of the next iPhone will support both these networks, including the ultra-fast ones where available.