New iPod Touch With A10 Fusion Chip Launched

Apple released a new iPod touch Tuesday. Powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, it features improved performance for games, immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences, and Group FaceTime.

iPod Touch Given a Reboot

The new iPod Touch has Apple’s own A10 Fusion chip in it for the first time. It has the capability to provide AR experiences, promising to bring 3D objects like toys and sculptures to life. It will also feature Group FaceTime, another first for the iPod. Furthermore, owners will be able to use it to run Apple Arcade when the gaming service arrives in the fall.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Vice President of Product Marketing. “The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

Available to Order Now

The device has a capacity of up to 256GB and is available to buy at Apple.com now. It will be in stores this week. It is available in a host of European countries, as well as the U.S. In the U.S. it costs: