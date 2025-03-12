New Katamari, Space Invaders Games Arrive on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade will add six new games in April 2025. Among these is “Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE,” an exclusive title for the service and the first new game in the Katamari series in nearly eight years. Players will engage in the series’ core gameplay of rolling and growing a Katamari.

The service will also include “Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve,” a new iteration of the arcade game “Space Invaders.” Further additions consist of “puffies.,” a puzzle game; “RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+,” an enhanced version of the simulation game; “The Game of Life 2+,” the official sequel to the board game; and “Sesame Street Mecha Builders+,” an educational game.

“Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE” requires players to expand their Katamari by collecting objects, supported by a soundtrack that blends music genres. “Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve” combines classic and shoot-’em-up modes, with a graphical progression. “puffies.” provides puzzle gameplay with virtual stickers. “RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+” lets players create and manage amusement parks. “The Game of Life 2+” presents various life scenarios, and “Sesame Street Mecha Builders+” focuses on STEM learning through mini-games.

In addition to these new games, Apple Arcade will receive content updates for existing titles, including “NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition,” “PGA TOUR Pro Golf,” and “Skate City: New York.” These updates will add new characters, courses, and levels.

Apple Arcade is available through a monthly subscription, with a free trial for new subscribers. The service is also included in Apple One subscription plans. The games are playable across various Apple devices, with availability determined by hardware and software compatibility.

