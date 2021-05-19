Apple TV+ announced this week that it has ordered the kids series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. It is a live-action series from Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb, Wreck-It Ralph franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood), who authored Radical Kindness. The show aims to use empathy, humor, playfulness, and imagination to generate kindness.

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ Joining Apple TV+ Kids Roster

Emmy Award winner Jack McBrayer anchors the show, during which preschoolers are taken into a world where small acts of kindness can have a big impact. As with Helpsters, there will be special guest stars, all with the intention of inspiring kids to solve problems with kindness. There will also be original songs from the Grammy Award winners, OK Go.

Mr. McBrayer and Ms. Santomero created Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso are executive producers. Emmy Award winner Guy Toubes will serve as showrunner. The show has employed the services of Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in early childhood education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, to work as the kindness and human connection expert.